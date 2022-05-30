Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Doncaster: Your complete guide to city's celebrations

After Her Majesty officially declaring Doncaster a city to mark her Platinum Jubilee, Doncaster has pulled out all the stops with a wide range of events and attractions across this weekend.

Beacon lighting, tree planting, a two day young people’s music and arts festival, exhibitions at local heritage buildings and as part of the Jubilee weekend (2-5 June), the city centre will host the Big Jubilee lunch on 5 June coinciding with the popular Delicious Doncaster Food Festival packed with lots of entertainment, attractions and food and drink galore!

Here’s your complete guide to what’s happening in Doncaster

There's plenty going on in Doncaster to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Jubilee Live – Sir Nigel Gresley Square, 2nd June - 5th June

Gather at the Platinum Marquee for Jubilee Live. Four days (starting from midday 12pm) of the very best coverage of the best bits of the televised Jubilee celebrations on a large screen. The Jubilee Bar will be open for hot, cold and alcoholic drinks and a specially commissioned Street Food Menu will be served from the Harewood Restaurant.

As well as the live television coverage there will be the chance to be the first to see a specially commissioned archive film of the Royal family and their connections to Doncaster over the years, including extremely rare images captured in 1947 when George VI and The Queen Mother visited The Mansion House and footage of Her Majesty the Queen again at the Mansion House in 1994. The archive documentary will be shown alongside other recorded shows and interspersed with live coverage and highlights from around the globe. When the TV goes off the entertainment turns to live singers with the very best of The Harewood live coming from Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Beacon Lighting

Jubilee Live highlights include Thursday 2 June from 7.30pm a special evening where the public are invited to join the official Beacon Lighting event. There will be choral performances, bagpipes, bugle players and of course the lighting of the city's beacons in Sir Nigel Gresley Square. The lighting will be at 9.45pm in line with the national observance. A lighting will also take place at Cusworth Hall.

9:35pm - Pipers from the South Yorkshire Pipes and Drums Band will begin the formal ceremonies for the lighting.

9:40pm - Buglers from The Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band announce the lighting with the bugle call

9:45pm - Beacons will be lit

10:30 - Beacons will be extinguished as the bar closes for the night.

Delicious Doncaster Food & Drink Festival – The Platinum Edition, 2nd-5th June

This year’s Delicious Doncaster will be extended to include the Jubilee events and a wide variety of entertainment will be taking place over the weekend and throughout the city centre from the market to Gresley Square where there will be live music and food and drink galore.

The many activities and attractions include Doncaster Greatest Bake competition on June 2.

The cookery theatre will return throughout the four day festival with appearances from celebrity chefs including Ainsley Harriott (Friday 3 June), Rustie Lee and Jonny Marsh (Saturday 4 June) and there will be over 30 food traders in addition to established market traders.

The Big Jubilee Lunch,

The Big Jubilee Lunch will be held on Sunday 5th June, 10am-5pm in the Market Square, with the opportunity to come together for a large city centre street party with traders supplying speciality foods for the day.

The Queen's Green Canopy, October

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee which invites people from across the country to plant a tree for the jubilee. Trees will be planted across the borough between October and March

Community street parties

The deadline for applying to close a road for a street party has since passed and new applications cannot be accepted as there is not enough time now to process an order to legally close the road. All street parties which have been approved must be safe and enjoyable for all.

Other events and activities

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail at Cusworth Hall - 6th May - 12th June

Kids Rule! at Brodsworth Hall, 28th May - 5th June

Jubilee Celebrations at Lakeside Village, 2nd - 4th June

Kaiser Chiefs Live After Racing at Doncaster Racecourse, 3rd June

Jubilee Weekend at The Yorkshire Hive, 3rd - 4th June

Platinum Jubilee Raceday at Doncaster Racecourse, 4th June

Jubilee Carnival at Sandall Park, 2nd - 3rd June

Queen Bee's Jubilee Garden Party at Frenchgate Shopping Centre, 3rd-4th June

Doncaster First Bus Depot Jubilee Family Fun Day Out at the First Doncaster Bus Depot on Leger Way, 4th June

Never mind the Pandemic, here's the Jubilee at the Miners Welfare Recreation Ground, 4th-6th June

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations at Sandall Park, 4th June

Jubilee Open Day at St Oswald's Church Kirk Sandall, 4th June

Bawtry Platinum Jubilee Tea Party at Market Hill, 4th June

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations and Big Picnic at Sandall Park, 5th June

The Big Jubilee Lunch with Mad Man's Munchies at Doncaster Market Place, 5th June

Afternoon Tea Party at The Earl of Doncaster Hotel, 5th June

Picnic in the Park at Woodfield Park, 5th June