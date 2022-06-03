TV chef Ainsley Harriott delights shoppers and traders at Doncaster Market

The popular presenter was in the city for the Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival and spent hours mingling with market shoppers as well as surprising one or two traders by visiting their stalls for selfies.

As well as signing copies of his books, he also sizzled with a cookery demonstration as part of the four day festival, part of Doncaster’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

The fun is set to continue tomorrow with celebrity chefs Rustie Lee and Jonny Marsh, both of whom will be sharing their skills doing food demos while Rustie will also host a Ready Steady Cook competition with market traders.

Ainsley Harriott wowed shoppers at Doncaster Market with a cooking demonstration.