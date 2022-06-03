Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Thousands gather for beacon lighting in Doncaster

Flames were lit at an official ceremony in Sir Nigel Gresley Square while hundreds also gathered at Cusworth Hall which was the venue for another light-up event – one of more than 1,500 across the UK and Commonwealth to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Cusworth Hall was emblazoned with a huge projection of the Union flag while Conisbrough Castle is being lit up in red, white and blue this weekend to mark the historic occasion.

There was also music from Maltby Main Colliery Brass Band as well as children’s entertainment as people from across Doncaster descended on the historic venue to join in the nationwide celebrations as part of four days of music, partying, pageants and offical ceremonies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in full swing at Cusworth Hall. (Photo: Shaun Flannery).

Street parties are also being held all over Doncaster this weekend with red, white and blue bunting adoring houses, pubs, offices and cars as people get into the party spirit.

And there’s plenty planned all over Doncaster to mark the jubilee, with full details of all events HERE

A Cusworth Hall spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who came to join us at Cusworth Hall & Park for our evening of celebration to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

“We hope that you all had an enjoyable time.”

Photographer Shaun Flannery captured this stunning photo of the celebrations at Cusworth. More details about Shaun’s photography HERE