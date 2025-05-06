Paw Patrol favourites coming to Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park is welcoming Paw Patrol favourites to put on a pawsome show.

Chase, Marshall, Skye and Rubble are coming to the rescue on Saturday 17 May and Sunday 18 May with Pop Pup Boogle performances.

The search and rescue dogs will be also roaming the safari-themed Tsavo Lawn meeting visitors.

The shows are included in the Park entry tickets.

CEO John Minion said: “We are delighted to welcome the Paw Patrol characters to YWP.

“They will put on a live show with music, dancing, problem-solving and interactive moments.

“There will also be meet and greets, story time session, children’s fairground rides and plenty of selfie opportunities.

“They last visited the park in 2023 for the 10th year anniversary and were a huge hit amongst the children.”

Paw Patrol has a global audience and is one of the top-rated children’s TV shows. It is 40.4 times more in demand than the average show worldwide.

After a busy day of meeting the heroic pups and seeing more than 70 rare and endangered species, guests can relax at the Hex Wildlife Hotel.

Kids stay for free this May half-term. Rates start from just £52.25 per person, based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing a standard family room, using the Promo Code HALFTERM.

Children aged 15 and under will also be granted free entry to YWP when sharing with a full paying adult.

The hotel boasts several luxurious suites, family rooms, standard rooms and accessible options, all offering a comfortable stay.

Hex Wildlife Hotel, which is part of The Yorkshire Hive, the shopping, dining and entertainment village, has recently expanded, with the addition of 25 new rooms, including an accessible family room.

A select number of these rooms look over the maned wolves, one of South America’s most incredible species.

Kids can also enjoy the indoor dinosaur themed Uproar! Play barn where they can swing, slide and stomp through a prehistoric world. Dining options include Wilds Café Bistro, and the Evolution Experience Restaurant themed with dinosaurs and dragons.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a mesmerising walk-through experience coming almost face-to-face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species including Polar Bears, Black Rhinos, Giraffes and African Painted Dogs.