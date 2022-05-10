New contest sees search launched to find the funkiest people in Doncaster

Rotherham film makers and podcast hosts Funky Thinkers have launched the open contest to find the people with the biggest insights and stories about Yorkshire.

The Yorkshire competition, new this year, is based on the existing game show "FunkQuest".

Instead of traditional trivia, FunkQuest is story based with funksters (players) taking turns to answer questions based on their life experiences.

Funky people from Doncaster are being sought to take part in the contest.

On FunkQuest, questions are designed to specifically designed to start meaningful conversations and have been adapted to feature the best of Yorkshire.

Teams of two Yorkshire folk are invited to talk about their life experiences of Yorkshire food and drink, culture and sport. There are no special requirements for entry (which is free) but Yorkshire historians, photographers and authors will do well on the show.

Jonathan Senior, the show's host said: "We are on the fifth season of FunkQuest and although we featured our local MP Alexander Stafford in a one off episode, most guests tend to come from North America. We thought would be good to feature local accents and conversations about local issues for a change."

From the Yorkshire coast and national parks to romantic historic houses and landmarks, the mini series aims to get the best Yorkshire stories to inspire visitors to explore and discover the county.

Entry is free. Shortlisted teams will be invited to appear on the show, which is recorded in advance and uploaded to YouTube and all major podcast platforms. The winners based on audience votes will be crowned "Grand Champion Funksters of Yorkshire"