Male strippers and drag acts rally for Doncaster cheerleading team's Paris trip

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Feb 2025, 09:25 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 10:37 BST

Male strippers and drag stars will join forces for a Ladies’ Night show to help send a local cheerleading team to Paris later this year.

Doncaster Diamonds have won a place to perform at Disneyland Paris in October – with an £11,000 fundraising drive under way

The Drag and Dream event will take place at Askern Miners’ Welfare on March 7.

Tickets are priced £20 and more details about the event are available on the Doncaster Diamonds Facebook page HERE

