Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrate Spooktober in style 👻

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix has a secret code to unlock horror movies.

Fans have cracked it just in time for Halloween.

It includes classics like Saw and new favourites like Get Out.

Horror fans rejoice because Netflix’s secret codes to unlock all of its spooky films have been revealed. Fans have cracked the code to reveal the vault of terrifying movies and shows just in time for Halloween.

From all-time classics to new favourites, there is something for everyone when using the secret code. It makes searching the streaming service’s impressive library much easier and can be done with just the click of a button.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what is the code, why does Netflix have it and how can you use it? Here’s all you need to know:

Netflix’s secret code for horror films and shows

Netflix logo. (Pic credit: Lionel Bonaventure / AFP via Getty Images)

If you are wanting to watch something spooky as we get ever closer to Halloween, then you need to be aware of the secret code to find horror movies and shows on Netflix. Users of the streaming giant can unlock a huge range of scary films by using the code: 8711.

Users will find genres such as ‘haunted houses’ and ‘teen screams’ by using the code. It was discovered by users on Reddit who have shared it for others to use.

How to use the secret code?

All you have to do is go to the search bar in your Netflix application (or the website if you are watching on a laptop) and type in the code: 8711. The app will then do all the work for you and will bring up a huge range of horror movies and shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What kind of films does the code unlock?

By using the secret code it will bring up a huge range of horror films and shows. Netflix breaks them down across a range of sub-genres, like the aforementioned ‘haunted houses’ and ‘teen screams’ as well as stuff like ‘evil kids’ and ‘serial killers’.

It includes modern classics like Jordan Peele’s Get Out and The Babadook. As well as old favourites including Saw and if you fancy a more campy time this Halloween - Addams Family Values.

So, whatever kind of way you want to be spooked out this Halloween it has got you covered.

Why does Netflix have secret codes?

On its website Netflix explains that it is a relic which dates back to the days when the company was a DVD-delivery company. In the years before it became the globe conquering streaming service, Netflix would send rental DVDs direct to your home - like LoveFilm, if you remember that from the 00s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The article on Netflix’s website adds: “At the time, Netflix.com had a public-facing genre tree that linked out to all the various types of films and TV series, each of which has its own specific ID code.”

The streaming giant continues to add new codes whenever the “inspiration strikes” with Jools Lebron curating a “Very Demure, Very Mindful” selection after her trend went viral this year. The code for the one is: 81931239.

Have you tried using Netflix’s secret code for horror - did you find anything worth watching? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].