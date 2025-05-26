Pop fans will not want to miss the AMAs - and this is how you can watch it 😍

The AMAs are set to take place in Las Vegas.

J-Lo will be on hosting duties - and the stars will be performing live.

But how can you watch the action at home?

It is almost time to reveal the winners of the AMAs for 2025. The glitzy ceremony will be welcoming the stars in Las Vegas in a matter of hours.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations this year after an incredibly dominant 12 months. See which records could be broken at the awards tonight - as picked out by my expert colleague Benjamin Jackson.

Tickets were available for the awards, but if you are unable to go or didn’t get tickets you might be wondering how to follow along at home. Here’s all you need to know:

What time do the AMAs start this year?

Jennifer Lopez is hosting the AMAs in 2025 | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The AMAs is being held at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas this year. The ceremony is set to start at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT for American audiences today (May 26).

If you live over on this side of the Atlantic - in the UK or Europe - you will be in for a very late night or early morning. It will start at 1am GMT/ 2am CET tomorrow (May 27) and continue towards dawn.

How to watch the 2025 AMAs on TV?

For viewers in America, the award show is set to be broadcast live on CBS this year. Coverage will begin at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT and it is also set to be on Paramount+.

It has not been confirmed if viewers in the UK and Europe will be able to watch it on Paramount+ as well - with the app also being available on this side of the pond. However it starts in the early hours of the morning in Britain, so not many will be able to stay up and watch.

Who is hosting the AMAs in 2025?

Jennifer Lopez will be the host for the 51st American Music Awards, it has been confirmed. She has plenty of history with the AMAs having been nominated for gongs on seven occasions - winning three including favourite Latin artist in 2011.

The organisers are promising a night of unforgettable performances, including from Lopez herself.

Can you still vote in the AMAs?

The ceremony is fan-voted, meaning that the stans and music lovers have the chance to back their favourites for the win. Unfortunately the voting for most of the awards closed last week.

Voting for all the categories except Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year closed at 11.59pm PT on Thursday May 15. Fans will be able to cast their votes for those two awards until 30 minutes into the AMAs telecast.

