Talking Sport Now & Then: One articulate footballer and three key pillars at the Dons

Mark Wilson probably set his sights higher than Doncaster Rovers at the start of his professional career.

Scunthorpe-born Wilson looked to have the footballing world at his feet when signing for Manchester United in 1997 after coming through their youth system.

But things didn’t turn out as hoped for Wilson, who was reportedly quite outspoken in his younger days at the lack of opportunities at Old Trafford, though he did play for England U21s.

When future England boss Steve McClaren left Old Trafford to take over at Middlesbrough, Wilson and Jonathan Greening quickly followed in a £3.5m deal.

But whereas Greening went on to make over 100 appearances for Boro, Wilson played just over a dozen games in his spell at the club during which time he was allowed out on loan to several clubs including Rovers.

He joined Rovers again midway through the 2006-07 season after impressing on a short-term contract after returning to the UK after playing for FC Dallas.

Although he struggled to hold down a regular starting place in the Doncaster side at times due to injuries and fierce competition, his time at the club proved to be the most productive of his career and he made around 150 appearances.

It’s fair to say that Wilson wasn’t the most gifted player on the club’s books but he was one of the most dedicated and professional and boasted a good attitude and manager Sean O’Driscoll liked having him around.

He was definitely one of the most articulate footballers I interviewed and he rarely turned down a request for a chat which invariably produced some interesting copy.

In fact, he would often help the media pack when an arranged interview - either at the pre-match press conferences held at Cantley Park or a post-match chat with one of his team-mates fell through. Something which we were all grateful for at times.

*There was a time when Doncaster RLFC found it a real struggle to attract quality players - not now according to CEO Carl Hall.

“It is getting easier to attract players to the club and it is not just because of performances; it’s the culture we’ve got here,” he said.

“We are very lucky in that we have got some great connections within the game and we’ve got agents, who represent players from all over the world, who have had meetings with me.

“They have all heard about our club from players who have gone back home after playing here, such as Albert Vete and Mahe Fonua, as well as members of the Samoan World Cup squad who were based in the city. They have told their respective agents to tell anyone they represent who is considering coming over here to play, to speak to me.”

Hall claims that culture is one of the three pillars that the club is based on.

“As soon as anyone comes to the club they become part of the Dons family and its culture and that also includes their family,” he said. “No one is bigger than anyone else at the club and There are no egos or any cliques and that has to start with me.

“Myself, the coaching staff and the captain are all on the same level and everybody at the club knows that. There are no hidden secrets and we are open with the captain with all decisions that we make.”

Consistency is the second of the three pillars.

Said Hall: “We want players who are consistent in their culture and in training and performances as well as showing consistency in their lives. That leads on to other things and they become loyal and loyalty is our third pillar.”

*If I saw men’s world darts champion Luke Littler in a store in Doncaster I’d probably go across to him and say ‘hello.’

I saw someone who I thought resembled three-times WDF Women’s world champion Beau Greaves in a store on the York Road trading estate but I wasn’t quite sure so didn’t approach her.

I’m sure most people in the city wouldn’t recognise Beau but that could soon change.

The 21 year-old Doncaster thrower recently beat her first male opponent on the PDC Pro Tour and last weekend won back-to-back PDC Women’s Series events in Leicester in addition to finishing runner-up to arch-rival Fallon Sharrock the previous day in the Series 2 final.

The winner of the competition gains entry to the Grand Slam of Darts and World Championships with the runner qualifying for the latter

*There are a number of Leeds United fans in the city and they must be dreaming of a return to the Premier League next season.

I am no Leeds fan, quite the opposite in fact for many years, even though my Leeds-born wife is a lifelong supporter.

But I have to admit that I like the way the current side plays – particularly the way they turn defence into attack with a speed which few Championship clubs, if any, can match.

As a winger in my playing days I also like the way their two wide men play.

It is not for me to tell Doncaster Rovers’ boss Grant McCann who to sign or how to play.

But he could do far worse than trying to take a leaf out of United’s book, though I appreciate he hasn’t got their budget, when it comes to future recruitment and tactics.

As a sprinter who benefitted from being quick when playing a number of sports, I have long argued in this column and previous variations of it over many years, what a game-changer pace can be and that more emphasis should be given to sprint sessions in training.

Much of Andy Murray’s success as a top tennis player can be attributed to the gruelling sprint sessions he put himself through -particularly in the off-season.