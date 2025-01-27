Preview: Doncaster Knights v Newcastle Falcons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’re back to Premiership Cup action for the next three fixtures as the Knights initially welcome Newcastle Falcons to Castle Park, we then travel to Salford Community Stadium to play Sale Sharks and finally we welcome Caldy Rugby Club.

The Knights impressed in their first three Cup games when they lost by six points (37-43) to Premiership side Sale Sharks, then lost by three points (31-28) to Newcastle Falcons after being 28-0 down at the half time break. Therefore, the Knights ‘won’ the second half 3-28. Knights’ supporters were willing the Knights to keep scoring, even a successful penalty kick would have evened the scores but it was not to be! The Knights then travelled to The Wirral and beat Caldy RFC 19-43.

The results leave the Knights third in Pool A, just three league points below Sale Sharks and six league points below the Falcons.

The Falcons top the group after winning all their games; 12-33 against Caldy, 31-28 against us and by a single point 28-27 against the Sharks.

Doncaster Knights

Centre/wing Alex Hearle scored their first try after the ball was shipped out of a maul when the Knights travelled to Kingston Park to play the Falcons last November.

Hooker Ollie Fletcher scored the second of Newcastle’s tries shortly after as he dove over the line out the back of the driving maul. Centre/fly half Ethan Grayson then scored in the corner after the ball was passed out wide.

Their final try of the first half saw back five Freddie Lockwood run a hard line to crack the Knight’s defence.

The Knights started the second half with more determination, initially back row Morgan Strong made a break to eat up meters before offloading to short term Edinburgh Rugby loanee lock Euan McVie. McVie carried with pace and strength to find his way over the line.

Next another Edinburgh Rugby short term loanee back row Tom Currie finally managed to squeeze his way over the line after Morgan Strong created space.

The Knights continued to dominate possession and a fantastic hard line from centre Connor Edwards allowed him to fly through the Falcons and dive under the posts.

The final score came after a penalty allowed Bennett to kick us to the 5m line, and Doncaster shipped the ball out the maul to the back line. Utility back Telussa Veainu snaked around Falcons defence before sprinting over the line.

It was the typical game of two halves with each team scoring four converted tries in each half. The Falcons scored a penalty kick in the second half to win the game.

The other Pool A Premiership Cup fixture is Caldy v Sale Sharks also on Saturday February 1.