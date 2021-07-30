Glorious Goodwood Day Four preview and tips: Battaash chases fifth win in King George Qatar Stakes

Jim Crowley aboard Battaash. Photo by ALAN CROWHURST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The headline act is Battaash who is chasing a fifth straight win in the feature, the King George Qatar Stakes over one of the fastest five furlongs in the contest.

Another seven-race card awaits at the Sussex venue and we have once again previewed the meeting with our race-by-race guide with Goodwood tips from OLBG.

1.50pm Goodwood Handicap (2m 5f)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lots of talented contenders in this event, including the top-weight Withhold. Platform Nineteen returned from a long layoff to score in good style on his return to action. However, Seinesational looks a fascinating runner. He has not run for 306 days on the Flat, but had a nice pipe opener over hurdles recently and he has to be of interest.

Selection: Seinesational

2.25pm Thoroughbred Stakes (1m)

This is all about Baaeed. Unbeaten in three starts, he has looked a potential superstar in the making and impressed particularly when scoring by four lengths in Listed company at Newmarket last time out. His main dangers look to be El Drama who was last of four in the Eclipse Stakes last time out and progressive types Khartoum and Tasman Bay.

Selection: Baaeed

3.00pm Golden Mile Handicap (1m)

Magical Morning returned to form when victorious at Sandown on his latest start, but needs to build on that win. Rhoscolyn has been kept busy this year and was second in Listed company last time out. He demands respect despite a quick turnaround. However, Path Of Thunder is of interest for team Godolphin. The four-year-old scored in good style at Newmarket on his latest start and there looks to be more scope in his handicap mark which makes him of serious interest.

Selection: Path Of Thunder

3.35pm King George Qatar Stakes (5f)

The feature race of the day with a prize fund of £300,000. Battaash is a worthy favourite given he has won the last four runnings of this event. He was clearly not at his best when fourth in the King’s Stand Stakes and should build on that reappearance effort. Dragon Symbol is a fascinating runner having finished second in both the Commonwealth Cup and July Cup, whilst course and distance winner Liberty Beach adds more spice to the race. Throw in the likes of Suesa, Art Power and Glass Slippers who runs for the first time since landing the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint and this looks one of the races of the week.

Selection: Glass Slippers

4.10pm Glorious Stakes (1m 4f)

The one to beat is Mogul. A winner over course and distance at Glorious Goodwood last year he has been out of form so far this term, but retains plenty of ability and is taken to return to his best. His win at this meeting 12 months ago was deeply impressive and if you can forgive his tame effort at Epsom in the Coronation Cup last time out, he has to be of interest. The likes of Euchen Glen and the unexposed Passion And Glory look his two main rivals.

Selection: Mogul

4.45pm Nursery Handicap (6f)

Lots of interesting runners in this event including Ever Given who has won two of his three starts in good style and has to be high on the shortlist. Richard Hannon runs four horses in this event, with the pick of those looking to be Robjon, who was fourth in a big-field contest last time out and Tropez Power who scored at Newbury on his latest outing. However, the pick is Jadhlaan who oozed class when scoring at York last month, before finishing a creditable eighth in Group Two company at Newmarket earlier this month. He was only beaten five and a quarter-lengths and dropped into a nursery, he looks to hold live claims of going close here.

Selection: Jadhlaan

5.20pm TDN Australia Handicap (1m 4f)

Her Majesty The Queen could enjoy a Glorious Goodwood winner here. Her silks are carried by Wink Of An Eye who has won his last three starts in smooth fashion and seems to be improving with every run. He ran out a ready winner at Sandown on his latest start and whilst he now has to defy a career high mark of 87, there is clearly more to come and he is taken to complete the four-timer. The list of rivals are headed by Marching Army who recorded an emphatic victory at Leicester last time out and is interesting off an opening handicap mark of 87, with locally-trained runner Champagne Piaff and the unexposed Bill Peyto others to note.