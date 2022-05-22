Bradly Sinden completes European Championship set with gold in Manchester

Sinden, a winner of bronze and silver medals at earlier editions of the Euros, defeated Javier Perez Polo 18-8 in the -68kg final.

The 23-year-old’s success comes just over three years since beating the Spaniard to win his historic world title, also in Manchester.

“Coming into this tournament people were always talking about my nickname – Mr Consistency,” smiled the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist.

Bradly Sinden won gold at the European Taekwondo Championships. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

“They said you’ve got bronze, you’ve got silver, now it’s time to get gold. I’ve not had the best year and had a few injuries and setbacks.

“I haven’t had as much training but I am confident in my ability to get in there and perform every time.”

He added: "The last time we had a proper crowd at a major [event] was at the Manchester worlds so it's fitting to have the crowd back here and to top it off with a gold.”

Sinden eased to a first round win over Poland’s Mateusz Szczesnowski, prevailing 33-15.

He then beat Spaniard Marcos Caballero 17-7 before a 33-19 semi-final success against Theo Lucien from France.

Mum Sheryl, a volunteer at the championship, was among the first to congratulate the Stainforth star.

Londoner Joe Lane had set the tempo earlier in the evening by achieving his first major medal since switching to para taekwondo from football.