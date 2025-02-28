Zain Westbrooke situation explained as Doncaster Rovers man approaches unwanted milestone

Grant McCann says Zain Westbrooke is still in his plans for the run-in as Doncaster Rovers look to clinch automatic promotion.

The midfielder has barely figured this season, making just five appearances. Only two of those have come in the league, and you have to go back almost six months for the last of those: a start against Gillingham in early September.

Since then the former Coventry City man, who is under contract until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, has had a slight injury concern but that has now fully healed. However, he's struggled to make the breakthrough and hasn't been anywhere near the matchday squad in the league for months. He was a substitute for the recent Crystal Palace game but the FA Cup permits expanded benches of nine players.

Ahead of the final portion of games, the Free Press asked McCann about Westbrooke's situation specifically. "All the players are in our plans," he replied.

"We had 21 outfield players training this morning. Every single one of those is in our plans. We treat them all as first-team players and they train very well every single day.

"Zain's no different. He's in a midfield department which is very strong in there. We're going to need everyone to be ready and fit when called upon because things can happen so quick. We've seen it before where players haven't featured or been on the bench and suddenly they're in the team. That's how quickly it can happen.

"Zain trains well, Joe Sbarra trains really well, Tom Nixon is back this week, (Richard) Woody's had another full week. So there's good options all over the team.

"It's not easy for us, picking the team or the bench. There's big decisions every single game. Obviously players aren't happy when they're not playing. But we don't like a 'victim mentality' here. We like them to get on with their work, get their head down and understand it's a squad game here. It's not about any one individual or 11.

Zain Westbrooke in action against Everton - one of only five outings this term.

"If we want to get to where we want to get to, we need everyone at it every single day and this group does."

Rovers host Newport tomorrow and McCann is hoping to finally get one over on the Welsh side: County have won the last four meetings.

"We've been very disappointing in terms of the results against Newport so far, but this is a different game and different challenge," added the Northern Irishman. "I feel we're in a much better place than those previous games and where we are at this stage of the season so hopefully we can turn the tide."