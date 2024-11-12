'Wouldn't wish it on anybody' - Doncaster Rovers man opens up on overcoming heart issue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Joe Sbarra has struggled to break into the Doncaster Rovers side since his summer move, with just two league starts to his name so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as tough as that has been, for the 24-year-old it is nothing compared to the issues he has already had to overcome. In the summer of 2023, whilst at former club Solihull Moors, Sbarra was diagnosed with a heart condition: Pericarditis, which is a type of inflammation around the heart

"It was just a normal day. I woke up and went into training at Solihull but every time that I took a breath, it was like someone was stabbing me," Sbarra told Rovers' matchday programme, as he recalled the traumatic episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had five days in hospital but then I had a reoccurrence so I had to go in again for another five days. When I got the diagnosis they said I'd be out of action for three months but in that situation I wasn't sure if I'd ever play again.

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Pre Season Friendly; Stamford AFC v Doncaster Rovers; 15/7/2024 7.00pm; The Zeeco Stadium; Howard Roe 07973739229; Doncasters' Joe Sbarra

"You see a lot of stories now about heart problems and it just sent me into a panic a bit. I essentially had to shut down and you can imagine how frustrating that was. It was a nightmare because I didn't know what to do with myself. I wanted to be back on the pitch but physically I couldn't. I couldn't even go to the gym. It was just a crazy time really but this time last year I got told I could start jogging again and it felt like I'd won the lottery.

"Solihull were great with me to be fair to them. They stuck by me and really helped because some days you can get quite down with it but they were there to pick me up.

"They always said it was when I was ready and to not rush it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Luckily I'm out the other side of it now but it just puts things into perspective really. I wouldn't wish it on anybody - I definitely don't want to go through it again."

Sbarra, who hasn't featured in any of Rovers' last four league outings, will be hoping to force his way into the side starting with Saturday's visit of Salford City.