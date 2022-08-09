What Gary McSheffrey said after Doncaster Rovers’ 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat

Rovers were dumped out of the competition at the first-round stage after goals from Charley Kendall, Teddy Bishop and Anthony Scully gave League One Lincoln a comprehensive 3-0 win at the Eco-Power Stadium.

McSheffrey said: "From their point of view, they would see them as good goals. But they were avoidable for us. It was just naive, lacklustre play in giving the ball away or defending the six-yard box.

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey.

"They got down the side of us too easily for the first goal. The striker (Kendall) gave us a lesson tonight.

"It should be a wake-up call to a few.”

Doncaster fell behind with just 12 minutes on the clock after Kendall turned home Bishop’s low cross from the left-hand side.

Despite starting the second half brightly, Rovers fell 2-0 behind after 47 minutes when Josh Andrews lost possession and Bishop carried the ball from the halfway line into the box before curling a shot past Jonathan Mitchell and into the bottom corner.

Scully then tapped the ball home from two yards out to make it 3-0 after Chris Maguire's effort was saved by Mitchell following a slick Imps attack.

McSheffrey, who made four changes from the side that started Saturday’s win over Sutton United, added: “They were just faster than us everywhere.

"The players stepping into their team tonight have given their manager a headache because they have stepped in like they want a shirt.