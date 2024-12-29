'We need to find more quality' - Doncaster Rovers star makes admission amid away day struggles

Billy Sharp knows Rovers need to get back on track, starting at Colchester.

Billy Sharp says that he and his colleagues need to rediscover their shooting boots if Doncaster Rovers are to get their promotion bid back on track.

Despite still sitting third in the table, Rovers have lost their last two away games without scoring. The latest outing saw them beaten 2-0 at league leaders Walsall. With all the firepower in their squad it is perhaps a surprise to see that Rovers have hit the target just once in their last two road trips - in the Midlands on Boxing Day and at AFC Wimbledon before Christmas.

Rovers will look to rectify their travel sickness later today at Colchester but face an almighty task. Danny Cowley's side are unbeaten in the league since October 26 and have kept a hugely impressive six clean sheets on the spin. You have to go back to November 16 for the last time their defence was breached.

"We get into the box and we're not quite clinical enough and maybe don't have the belief as a group to find a way to score," admitted Sharp, who has nine goals in all competitions so far.

"Collectively, as a group, we need to find a bit more quality for each other. We're having a lot of the ball but it's about what we do with it in the final third.

"We're still third in the league which the fans would have been delighted with, with almost half the season gone. But we know we should be on more points. We'll keep working hard and grinding points out which is what it's all about.

"We need to put some wins together consecutively and consistently and quickly because we know we can do it."