'Water-tight defence with a lethal striker' - Doncaster Rovers get lowdown on Crystal Palace

Doncaster Rovers will hope to spring an FA Cup shock tonight when Crystal Palace visit in the fourth round of the FA Cup. To get some insight into the Eagles we spoke to Edmund Brack, who covers them for the South London Press.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Q: How would you assess Palace's season so far?

EB: To use a cliche, it has been a tale of two different spells. If you had asked me at the end of October, I would have had a different outlook after eight straight Premier League outings without a win and equalling the club’s worst start to a top-flight campaign.

But since the 1-0 win at home to Tottenham on October 27, there has been gradual momentum building for Oliver Glasner’s side and Palace have gone from relegation fodder to suffering defeat just once in their last 13 league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are now back in their rightful home of 12th in the Premier League table and with a comfortable gap to the bottom three, the Eagles will see the FA Cup as a chance of making the season a memorable one.

Q: Tell us abit about the style under Oliver Glasner and what the fans make of it?

EB: It is heavily dependent on wing-backs getting forward and creating chances for the striker. Palace put teams to the sword under Glasner as opposed to under Roy Hodgson, scoring four against Manchester United, five against Aston Villa and West Ham.

The failure to adequately replace Michael Olise after he was sold to Bayern Munich meant that creative free-flowing football has had to change this season – Palace are much more functional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates one of his two goals at Old Trafford earlier this month. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

But Ismaila Sarr boasts a frightening burst of pace and Jean-Philippe Mateta has established himself as one of the best strikers in the division under the Austrian boss. They also are water-tight at the back and are very hard to break down.

Q: How are they likely to approach this cup tie?

EB: Glasner has named strong sides in all cup games this season and with just one game this week, I would expect to see the strongest possible side named.

Matt Turner is likely to replace Dean Henderson in goal but the question for Glasner is whether he throws Adam Wharton into the starting line-up for the first time in three months.

The England international’s passing range and vision has been sorely missed, but he made a playing return last week in the 2-0 win at Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q: Who's the dangeman (provided they play) who Rovers should keep a particular eye on?

EB: Jean-Philippe Mateta. The French striker is in lethal form in front of goal at the moment and taking his chances with a real composure. He will enjoy the battle against League Two defenders and will be a constant problem with his movement.

Q: Score prediction?

EB: 2-0 Palace, after a goalless first half.