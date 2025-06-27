The training ground tweaks that have pleased Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann

Cantley Park is undergoing big changes.

Grant McCann has been explaining some of the tweaks that have been applied to Doncaster Rovers' training ground this summer.

Big changes are afoot at Cantley Park in the coming months, with construction work having started to build a new state-of-the-art gym and medical facilities. The expectation is that the works will be completed before the end of 2025.

Whilst that has been rightly praised by McCann, the manager has this week been speaking about some of the smaller alterations made to the training ground.

"It's important when people come back that they see even the littlest of differences," explained the Northern Irishman. "For example, the place (Cantley) has been painted, there's new signs and pictures up - there's a massive new artwork up in the canteen of us picking the trophy up at Notts County last season.

"Those little things are actually huge. There's also work I can see outside my office here in terms of the new building. The pitches are in tremendous condition too, so credit to the groundsmen who have worked so hard in the off-season."

Rovers' players continue their first week of pre-season training today before heading to southern Spain over the weekend for a warm weather training camp. The players will stay abroad until Friday, with no fixture planned for the trip. Their first friendly will be on Tuesday, July 8 away at Alfreton.