'We're working' - Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann delivers fresh transfer update

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann insists his summer transfer business is not finished yet.

Rovers have been one of the busiest teams in the EFL this summer, sanctioning no fewer than seven signings already. The squad reconvened at Cantley Park this week for the start of pre-season training and this weekend they jet off to Spain for a warm weather training camp.

Ahead of that, McCann issued an update on where he's at in terms of more potential incomings.

"We're still short in one or two areas," he told Rovers' website. "I've mentioned centre-back before and we'd like to bring another one in and we're trying hard on that.

"We're working and want to try and put the group into place, whether that's players going out on loan, as pre-season goes by and we'll see that. But I'm pleased with what we've got in the building and we can assess them over the first week or two and then start making decisions over who we feel can take us forwards.

"This off-season has been tough and harder than I've been used to. Not in terms of targets because we feel we've got our targets. "I mean more in terms of agents and negotiations and the timings of trying to bring players in because a lot were on holidays and so it's striking a balance in terms of getting them in before pre-season. We've got seven through the door and hopefully there'll be one or two more as we head more into pre-season.

"And then we can start looking to get some players out to get some football and be fair to them and let them know where they stand."