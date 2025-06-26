Doncaster Rovers to face Championship side in Carabao Cup opener
Grant McCann's side will face Middlesbrough away from home. The fixture will take place at the Riverside on either Tuesday, August 12 or Wednesday, August 13.
Last season saw Rovers exit at the second round stage as they lost out to Premier League side Everton 3-0. The clash at Goodison Park attracted a crowd of more than 37,000 with Rovers giving an excellent account of themselves and winning plenty of plaudits.
Earlier today Rovers discovered their League One schedule for next season. They begin with a home game against Exeter City on Saturday, August 2 before their first away game on August 9 at Mansfield.
Rovers' players and staff are back at Cantley Park for training and head to Spain this weekend for a warm weather training camp. Their first friendly upon their return to the UK is away at Alfreton on Tuesday, July 8 – a game that will see the squad split into two with two, 60-minute matches taking place.
