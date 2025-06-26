Doncaster Rovers' 2025-26 fixtures in full with favourable home opener for League One return
The fixture will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, August 2 (3pm) in what will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2017. Grant McCann's side then make their first away trip the following weekend when they travel to Mansfield Town. Other notable dates include derby clashes within the first weeks of the season, away at Huddersfield (August 19) before back-to-back home games with Rotherham (August 30) and Bradford (September 6). They have to wait until November 8 before their first clash with rivals Barnsley; that game taking place at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Boxing Day sees Rovers travel to Blackpool before another road trip to Stockport three days later. New Year's Day sees Bolton visit DN4. Rovers conclude the season on May 2 with a trip to McCann's former employers Peterborough. Last season saw Rovers kick off the campaign with a 4-1 home win over Accrington Stanley.
Here are Rovers' league fixtures in full for 25-26 (some subject to change, dependant on Sky Sports' scheduling):
AUGUST
Sat 2: Exeter H
Sat 9: Mansfield A
Sat 16: Wycombe H
Tues 19: Huddersfield A
Sat 23: Port Vale A
Sat 30: Rotherham H
SEPTEMBER
Sat 6: Bradford City H
Sat 13: Wigan A
Sat 20: AFC Wimbledon H
Sat 27: Luton A
OCTOBER
Sat 4: Burton H
Sat 11: Leyton Orient A
Sat 18: Northampton H
Sat 25: Reading A
NOVEMBER
Sat 8: Barnsley H
Sat 15: Lincoln A
Sat 22: Stevenage A
Sat 29: Peterborough H
DECEMBER
Tues 9: Stockport H
Sat 13: Cardiff A
Sat 20: Plymouth H
Fri 26: Blackpool A
Mon 29: Stockport A
JANUARY
Thurs 1: Bolton H
Sun 4: Luton H
Sat 10: Burton A
Sat 17: AFC Wimbledon A
Sat 24: Wigan H
Tues 27: Leyton Orient H
Sat 31: Bradford A
FEBRUARY
Sat 7: Wycombe A
Sat 14: Port Vale H
Tues 17: Huddersfield H
Sat 21: Rotherham A
Sat 28: Cardiff H
MARCH
Sat 7: Plymouth A
Sat 14: Blackpool H
Tues 17: Bolton A
Sat 21: Barnsley A
Sat 28: Lincoln H
APRIL
Fri 3: Mansfield H
Mon 6: Exeter A
Sat 11: Reading H
Sat 18: Northampton A
Sat 25: Stevenage H
MAY
Sat 2: Peterborough A
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.