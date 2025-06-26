Doncaster Rovers' 2025-26 fixtures in full with favourable home opener for League One return

Doncaster Rovers' first game back in League One for three years will see them host Exeter City.

The fixture will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, August 2 (3pm) in what will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2017. Grant McCann's side then make their first away trip the following weekend when they travel to Mansfield Town. Other notable dates include derby clashes within the first weeks of the season, away at Huddersfield (August 19) before back-to-back home games with Rotherham (August 30) and Bradford (September 6). They have to wait until November 8 before their first clash with rivals Barnsley; that game taking place at the Eco-Power Stadium.