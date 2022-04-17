Shrewsbury Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 3: Rovers all but relegated following dramatic draw
Doncaster Rovers have been all but relegated to League Two following a dramatic 3-3 draw at Shrewsbury Town.
Rovers had to win today to keep alive any realistic hopes of avoiding relegation.
But Gary McSheffrey’s side wilted at Montgomery Waters Meadow and found themselves 3-0 down at half time.
However, Mipo Odubeko and Reo Griffiths scored to reduce the deficit before Kyle Knoyle’s last gasp equaliser rescued an unlikely point.
Gillingham’s 0-0 draw with Fleetwood Town means the gap to safety remains at six points with two games to play.
However, Rovers’ vastly inferior goal difference means they are almost certain to be playing League Two football next season.
LIVE: Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 17:00
MATCH DETAILS
Shrewsbury Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 3
Goals: Udoh 19, Bowman 34, Whalley 42, Odubeko 54, Griffiths 77, Knoyle 90+4
Shrewsbury: Marosi, Daniels, Pennington, Flanagan, Nurse, Leahy, Vela, Fornah, Whalley, Udoh, Bowman. Subs: Burgoyne, Pierre, Craig, Wilson, Caton, Bloxham, Janneh.
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams (Younger 75), Olowu, Rowe, Bostock, Clayton, Galbraith (Griffiths 46), Smith, Martin, Odubeko. Subs: Jones, Jackson, Gardner, Barlow, Dodoo.
Referee: Andrew Kitchen
FULL TIME
It’s all over.
It’s finished 3-3 and Rovers are all but relegated given their inferior goal difference.
90+3 GOAL ROVERS!
Blimey. An equaliser!
Knoyle pops up from close range and rifles home the equaliser.
90 ADDED TIME
Four minutes to be added on.
85 INTERVENTION
Crucial intervention from Smith as Shrewsbury counter. Corner.
Bowman fires a decent effort just wide.
77 GOAL ROVERS!
Martin plays in Griffiths who tucks it home.
It’s not over until it’s over!
74 GREAT CHANCE
It should be 3-2.
Great save from Marosi to keep out Knoyle’s powerful strike.
It rebounded to Smith and he should score from close range but he fluffed the chance.
Martin lets fly from distance but it sails over the bar.
65 SAVED
Odubeko looks a threat.
He unleashes one from the edge of the box but Marosi is equal to it.