Shrewsbury Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 3: Rovers all but relegated following dramatic draw

Doncaster Rovers have been all but relegated to League Two following a dramatic 3-3 draw at Shrewsbury Town.

By Paul Goodwin
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 7:35 pm
Updated Monday, 18th April 2022, 5:14 pm

Rovers had to win today to keep alive any realistic hopes of avoiding relegation.

But Gary McSheffrey’s side wilted at Montgomery Waters Meadow and found themselves 3-0 down at half time.

However, Mipo Odubeko and Reo Griffiths scored to reduce the deficit before Kyle Knoyle’s last gasp equaliser rescued an unlikely point.

Montgomery Waters Meadow. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Gillingham’s 0-0 draw with Fleetwood Town means the gap to safety remains at six points with two games to play.

However, Rovers’ vastly inferior goal difference means they are almost certain to be playing League Two football next season.

Recap today’s game below.

LIVE: Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 17:00

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 17:00

MATCH DETAILS

Shrewsbury Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 3

Goals: Udoh 19, Bowman 34, Whalley 42, Odubeko 54, Griffiths 77, Knoyle 90+4

Shrewsbury: Marosi, Daniels, Pennington, Flanagan, Nurse, Leahy, Vela, Fornah, Whalley, Udoh, Bowman. Subs: Burgoyne, Pierre, Craig, Wilson, Caton, Bloxham, Janneh.

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams (Younger 75), Olowu, Rowe, Bostock, Clayton, Galbraith (Griffiths 46), Smith, Martin, Odubeko. Subs: Jones, Jackson, Gardner, Barlow, Dodoo.

Referee: Andrew Kitchen

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:59

FULL TIME

It’s all over.

It’s finished 3-3 and Rovers are all but relegated given their inferior goal difference.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:58

90+3 GOAL ROVERS!

Blimey. An equaliser!

Knoyle pops up from close range and rifles home the equaliser.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:54

90 ADDED TIME

Four minutes to be added on.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:49

85 INTERVENTION

Crucial intervention from Smith as Shrewsbury counter. Corner.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:45

82 WIDE

Bowman fires a decent effort just wide.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:40

77 GOAL ROVERS!

Martin plays in Griffiths who tucks it home.

It’s not over until it’s over!

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:38

74 GREAT CHANCE

It should be 3-2.

Great save from Marosi to keep out Knoyle’s powerful strike.

It rebounded to Smith and he should score from close range but he fluffed the chance.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:31

68 SHOT

Martin lets fly from distance but it sails over the bar.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:29

65 SAVED

Odubeko looks a threat.

He unleashes one from the edge of the box but Marosi is equal to it.

