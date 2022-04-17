Shrewsbury Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 3: Rovers all but relegated following dramatic draw

Rovers had to win today to keep alive any realistic hopes of avoiding relegation.

But Gary McSheffrey’s side wilted at Montgomery Waters Meadow and found themselves 3-0 down at half time.

However, Mipo Odubeko and Reo Griffiths scored to reduce the deficit before Kyle Knoyle’s last gasp equaliser rescued an unlikely point.

Montgomery Waters Meadow. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Gillingham’s 0-0 draw with Fleetwood Town means the gap to safety remains at six points with two games to play.

However, Rovers’ vastly inferior goal difference means they are almost certain to be playing League Two football next season.