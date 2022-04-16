John Bostock responds to questions about his future with his Doncaster Rovers contract set to expire

The 30-year-old midfielder is one of 13 players out of contract at Rovers at the end of the season.

Bostock has impressed upon his recent return to the team following four months out with an ankle injury.

He told the media last week he was fully focused on Rovers’ survival bid but open to the idea of extending his stay in South Yorkshire.

John Bostock

The former Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur youngster had spells in Belgium, France and Turkey before signing for Doncaster in January 2021.

“Yes, of course,” said Bostock, when asked if he had thought about staying at Rovers.

“You think about a lot of things but I know in football the most important thing to think about is now.

“Because I’ve been out for so long – I’ve missed almost five months of football – my head is not thinking about what’s next in terms of my long term future.

“I’ve loved every minute of playing for Doncaster and I’m loving every minute of playing for Doncaster.

“We’ll see what happens there but my focus and my immediate goal is to try and, collectively with my teammates, keep this team in this division.”

On whether he would be receptive to contract talks with Rovers, he added: “Of course. I’m very grateful for the time I have spent here at Doncaster and I’ve really enjoyed my time here.

“In football you have to look at every option but my focus is playing well in the final few games and when the talks come the talks will come.

“I’ve been in this game for a little while now and I’ve learned enough to know that you just don’t know what’s around the corner.