These are the 13 Doncaster Rovers players out of contract this summer

Here’s a look at the 13 players whose deals expire at the end of the season.
Who would you keep and who would you let go?
1. Tom Anderson
Rovers' captain has not featured since early December due to a foot injury. He joined the club permanently in 2018 after a successful loan spell and quickly became a key player but his form dipped as Rovers lost their way last season.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
2. Louis Jones
The 23-year-old Doncaster-born goalkeeper made 16 appearances this season before losing his place to January signing Jonathan Mitchell.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Branden Horton
The 21-year-old left back has shown flashes of potential since making his league debut last season but he's found this campaign tough going. He's popped up with three goals but defensively he's been found wanting on several occasions.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Ben Blythe
A deal has been agreed for the 20-year-old centre back to join Championship side Swansea City at the end of the season. He made seven first team appearances for Rovers, displaying a good footballing brain but lacking in physicality.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd