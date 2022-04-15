This is why John Bostock was substituted during Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Bolton Wanderers
Gary McSheffrey has revealed why John Bostock was substituted during Doncaster Rovers’ defeat to Bolton Wanderers.
The 30-year-old midfielder has impressed following his return from injury and delivered another composed performance against the Trotters.
But he was replaced by Mipo Odubeko after 74 minutes – and three minutes later the on-loan West Ham United striker temporarily drew Rovers level with his first EFL goal.
"It was a good finish,” said McSheffrey, when asked about Odubeko’s cameo. “He came on and made an impact.
"Obvsiously we tweaked it, we made a change and chucked a striker on there.
"John Bostock had a good game but he’s been nursing a groin injury all week and only trained one day.
"We wanted to make sure that he’s available for Monday as well.
"Mipo came on and put the ball in the net and looked lively for the period he was on so hopefully he can kick on.”