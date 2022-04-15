This is why John Bostock was substituted during Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Bolton Wanderers

The 30-year-old midfielder has impressed following his return from injury and delivered another composed performance against the Trotters.

But he was replaced by Mipo Odubeko after 74 minutes – and three minutes later the on-loan West Ham United striker temporarily drew Rovers level with his first EFL goal.

"It was a good finish,” said McSheffrey, when asked about Odubeko’s cameo. “He came on and made an impact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Bostock watches on as Josh Martin goes close with a freekick. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

"Obvsiously we tweaked it, we made a change and chucked a striker on there.

"John Bostock had a good game but he’s been nursing a groin injury all week and only trained one day.

"We wanted to make sure that he’s available for Monday as well.