Preview of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Shrewsbury Town as relegation looms large

Rovers’ relegation to League Two will be confirmed if they lose to Steve Cotterill’s side at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

And a draw will not be enough to keep them in League One – even if it does not relegate them mathematically on Monday.

Rovers are currently six points adrift of safety with three games left to play but relegation rivals Gillingham and Fleetwood Town meet on Monday, meaning at least one of those sides will pick up points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Galbraith could return to the starting line-up at the expense of Aidan Barlow.

A draw against Shrewsbury would therefore fail to reduce the six-point gap and relegate Rovers all but mathematically due to their vastly inferior goal difference.

Should Rovers win they could reduce the gap to four points, but only if Gillingham and Fleetwood draw at Priestfield.

Gary McSheffrey’s side travel to Shropshire on the back of three improved performances against Wycombe Wanderers, Crewe Alexandra and Bolton Wanderers.

But they have taken just three points from those fixtures thanks to a win against relegated Crewe, they failed to score at Wycombe and their lack of clinicalness in front of goal proved costly in the defeat to Bolton on Good Friday.

Shrewsbury have not won in three but they previously notched three successive victories against Morecambe, Rotherham United and Lincoln City.

"They’re a good team,” said McSheffrey on 17th placed Shrewsbury.

“They’re a team that know each other’s game inside out.

"There’s probably seven or eight of their team played 35-plus games this season. Four or five of them have played over 40 games.

"They’ll be well drilled so it’s going to be a tough one but we go there and we have to continue to build on the momentum of the last three performances.

"Not so much the results, obviously, in two of those games.

"But if we play with that performance level we give ourselves a chance in every game, game by game.”