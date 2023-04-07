Recap: Doncaster Rovers beaten at Gillingham but show some battling qualities
There’s some clarity off the field at least – now Doncaster Rovers need to lift spirits on the pitch.
Rovers travel to Gillingham having won just one of their last nine games and at risk of dropping into the bottom half of the League Two table.
Head coach Danny Schofield effectively received a vote of confidence yesterday when chairman David Blunt confirmed in a statement that he will remain in charge for next season.
And there was a much-needed statement of intent from owner Terry Bramall who has vowed to boost next season’s playing budget in a bid to push for promotion – although the announcement was met with a degree of scepticism from some supporters.
New investment has certainly been instrumental in Gillingham pulling away from relegation danger. The Gills, who now lie 19th in the table, could move to within four points of Rovers with a victory today.
LIVE: Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers
Full time: Gillingham 1 Doncaster Rovers 0
Rovers: Mitchell, Seaman (Brown 66), Faulkner, Nelson, Long, Rowe (Ravenhill 66), Close, Westbrooke (Hurst 90), Molyneux, Barlow, Goodman (Agard 66). Subs: Bottomley, T Miller, Degruchy.
Goals: Nichols (44)
Another disappointing result but Rovers’ young side have pushed Gillingham all the way here.
More of an encouraging performance, at least. Rovers showed some spirit.
Hurst bursts into the box but his shot just goes wide.
Rovers have kept trying and kept knocking on the door but it looks like it’s not going to be their day.
Lovely move involving Brown, Ravenhill and Barlow tees up Close but his shot is comfortable for Morris.