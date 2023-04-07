News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
3 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
3 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
4 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
6 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
6 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
Live

Recap: Doncaster Rovers beaten at Gillingham but show some battling qualities

There’s some clarity off the field at least – now Doncaster Rovers need to lift spirits on the pitch.

Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST

Rovers travel to Gillingham having won just one of their last nine games and at risk of dropping into the bottom half of the League Two table.

Head coach Danny Schofield effectively received a vote of confidence yesterday when chairman David Blunt confirmed in a statement that he will remain in charge for next season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And there was a much-needed statement of intent from owner Terry Bramall who has vowed to boost next season’s playing budget in a bid to push for promotion – although the announcement was met with a degree of scepticism from some supporters.

Priestfield Stadium. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesPriestfield Stadium. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Priestfield Stadium. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Most Popular

New investment has certainly been instrumental in Gillingham pulling away from relegation danger. The Gills, who now lie 19th in the table, could move to within four points of Rovers with a victory today.

Danny Schofield to remain as Doncaster Rovers head coach for 2023/24 season

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster Rovers owner Terry Bramall to make 'significant financial injection'

LIVE: Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers

Show new updates

Match details

Full time: Gillingham 1 Doncaster Rovers 0

Rovers: Mitchell, Seaman (Brown 66), Faulkner, Nelson, Long, Rowe (Ravenhill 66), Close, Westbrooke (Hurst 90), Molyneux, Barlow, Goodman (Agard 66). Subs: Bottomley, T Miller, Degruchy.

Goals: Nichols (44)

Full time

Another disappointing result but Rovers’ young side have pushed Gillingham all the way here.

More of an encouraging performance, at least. Rovers showed some spirit.

Close!

Hurst bursts into the box but his shot just goes wide.

Rovers have kept trying and kept knocking on the door but it looks like it’s not going to be their day.

Over the bar

Molyneux tries his luck from distance but it goes over the bar.

Good spell

Good spell for Rovers - they’re on the front foot, asking questions.

Good play

Lovely move involving Brown, Ravenhill and Barlow tees up Close but his shot is comfortable for Morris.

Treble change for Rovers

Agard, Ravenhill and Brown on for Goodman, Rowe and Seaman.

SHOT

Westbrooke tries his luck from distance but it’s well wide.

Forced back

Rovers yet to really get going at the start of this second half.

Problem at set pieces

Rovers eventually clear a corner but, again, a Gillingham player at the back post is completely untracked. It’s been an issue today.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
GillinghamLeague Two