Recap: Doncaster Rovers beaten at Gillingham but show some battling qualities

Rovers travel to Gillingham having won just one of their last nine games and at risk of dropping into the bottom half of the League Two table.

Head coach Danny Schofield effectively received a vote of confidence yesterday when chairman David Blunt confirmed in a statement that he will remain in charge for next season.

And there was a much-needed statement of intent from owner Terry Bramall who has vowed to boost next season’s playing budget in a bid to push for promotion – although the announcement was met with a degree of scepticism from some supporters.

Priestfield Stadium. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

New investment has certainly been instrumental in Gillingham pulling away from relegation danger. The Gills, who now lie 19th in the table, could move to within four points of Rovers with a victory today.

