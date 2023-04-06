News you can trust since 1925
Danny Schofield to remain as Doncaster Rovers head coach for 2023/24 season

Danny Schofield will remain in position as Doncaster Rovers’ head coach for the 2023/24 season, chairman David Blunt has confirmed.

Paul Goodwin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST- 2 min read

Schofield felt the wrath of angry Rovers fans during last weekend’s home defeat to Crewe Alexandra but the club has confirmed they plan to stand by their Doncaster-born boss.

Blunt says he expects Rovers under Schofield to be challenging for promotion back to League One next season.

Schofield’s 26 games in charge to date have produced nine wins, three draws and 14 defeats.

Danny SchofieldDanny Schofield
The 42-year-old’s playing budget for next season will be boosted by a “significant financial injection” by owner Terry Bramall, the club announced on Thursday.

Blunt said in a statement: “I think I speak on behalf of all associated with the club in saying that we are grateful for the level of support Terry has shown the club, both historically and following his decision to inject further funds into the first team.

"We are once again thankful for his continued support.

“Due to our model of operation this season, it is clear that head coach Danny Schofield has dealt with challenges that perhaps his predecessors have not shared.

"Therefore, he will be given the opportunity to move forward next season with the additional resources provided by Terry.

“With the finances available, there should be no reason why the club cannot be challenging for promotion next season.

"Danny understands the level of financial support that has been offered and is confident that it is at a level that can achieve that objective."

Rovers, currently 12th in League Two, will finish this season in their lowest position in the Football League since they were relegated to the Conference in 1998.

Blunt said in a statement last April: “Gary [McSheffrey – previous manager], working closely with James [Coppinger], will lead us through an important summer and into the new campaign, armed with the resources we feel will help us bounce back decisively.”

McSheffrey was sacked in October due to a lack of playing style and identity and a 'growing concern' over performances.

Head of football operations James Coppinger said in an interview with the Yorkshire Post last month that Doncaster were a “League Two club with the average League Two budget” and qualifying for this season’s play-offs would have been an “unbelievable achievement”.

