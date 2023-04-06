Doncaster Rovers owner Terry Bramall to make 'significant financial injection'

Rovers today released a statement from Bramall following a board meeting held earlier this week.

A section of Rovers fans, frustrated at the running of the club and the on-field decline, had planned to stage a protest ahead of Monday’s game against Grimsby Town at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Rovers’ play-off hopes have faded fast in recent weeks. They currently sit 12th in League Two and will finish the season in their lowest position in the Football League since they were relegated to the Conference in 1998.

Terry Bramall

Bramall told supporters he had pumped £12.6m in total into Rovers since 2006 at a Meet The Owners event in February but the club has been operating without owner funding in more recent times as it moved to a self-sustainable model.

Bramall said in the statement: "I do not believe this club belongs in League Two. I am now 80 and I want to see the club do more than survive - I want it to thrive.

"For this reason, I will be putting forward a significant financial injection into first team resources for next season."

The statement added: “Since the passing of my dear friend Dick Watson, the focus of our approach has been to run the club more sustainably - a process accelerated following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This approach was with good intention. We have stated before that the legacy of our ownership would be to leave a club that could survive without a constant need for its owners' funding and thus safeguard its future should the worst happen to myself or David - ensuring the first step in those unfortunate circumstances would not be administration.

“Through the hard work, commitment and creativity of our staff, led by chief executive Gavin Baldwin, it is clear while he and our core staff remain in place, there is a model of operation that can support the club.

"With that in mind, both he and our staff should be proud of their achievements. Two sell-out concerts, three Rugby League World Cup matches and an England Lionesses fixture have all taken place at the stadium in the past 18 months. These activities, plus our other business operations, have allowed us to reduce season memberships to their lowest price in two decades. It is obvious that with our staff, we have a special group of people who would go above and beyond to ensure that the club would survive the most difficult of circumstances.

“During this time, as a supporter base, you have shown incredibly loyalty to Doncaster Rovers, through both the pandemic and relegation to League Two. Losing only 26 season ticket holders despite relegation was a phenomenal show of support and even over the past month, the number of individuals who have renewed their season membership for next season has been encouraging.