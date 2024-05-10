'Really flat, really down' - Grant McCann's raw verdict on Doncaster Rovers play-off defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grant McCann understandably cut a sobering figure after watching his side crash out of the play-offs in the cruellest of fashions.

Doncaster Rovers were beaten 4-3 on penalties against Crewe Alexandra after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate after extra-time.

It was the second time McCann and Rovers have suffered such a fate, following the replica outcome against Charlton five years prior..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hakeeb Adelakun and Zain Westbrooke both missed their spot-kicks in the shoot-out to condemn Rovers to a third straight season in the fourth tier.

Speaking to reporters, the Northern Irishman was clearly disconsolate.

"I'm just gutted and really disappointed," he said. "The changing room is really flat and really down.

"We lost too many duels, there was no energy about us. We lacked the energy they showed. We didn't have it. Fair play to them. "They caused us problems. Like I say, we just didn't get going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst admitting obvious disappointment that their season ended prematurely, he insists he is proud having seen the team equal a long-standing club record of successive wins as they marched towards the play-offs.

Grant McCann cut a thoroughly dejected figure after Rovers' play-off loss to Crewe

"I'm really proud of the boys and how we've turned our season around. I don't think anyone would have given us hope of getting to where we did today. But ultimately we've failed. And that hurts me to say that but that's the truth. We recruited well to get out of this league this season but we haven't done. This club shouldn't be in League Two. You've seen tonight with the amount of fans in here. But ultimately we haven't done the job."