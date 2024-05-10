'Really flat, really down' - Grant McCann's raw verdict on Doncaster Rovers play-off defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doncaster Rovers were beaten 4-3 on penalties against Crewe Alexandra after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate after extra-time.
It was the second time McCann and Rovers have suffered such a fate, following the replica outcome against Charlton five years prior..
Hakeeb Adelakun and Zain Westbrooke both missed their spot-kicks in the shoot-out to condemn Rovers to a third straight season in the fourth tier.
Speaking to reporters, the Northern Irishman was clearly disconsolate.
"I'm just gutted and really disappointed," he said. "The changing room is really flat and really down.
"We lost too many duels, there was no energy about us. We lacked the energy they showed. We didn't have it. Fair play to them. "They caused us problems. Like I say, we just didn't get going."
Whilst admitting obvious disappointment that their season ended prematurely, he insists he is proud having seen the team equal a long-standing club record of successive wins as they marched towards the play-offs.
"I'm really proud of the boys and how we've turned our season around. I don't think anyone would have given us hope of getting to where we did today. But ultimately we've failed. And that hurts me to say that but that's the truth. We recruited well to get out of this league this season but we haven't done. This club shouldn't be in League Two. You've seen tonight with the amount of fans in here. But ultimately we haven't done the job."
Rovers will now lick their wounds before attentions turn to finalising the contract talks with those who have been offered fresh deals.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.