Premier League pair outline what swayed them to join newly-promoted Doncaster Rovers

Sean Grehan.

Doncaster Rovers have been one of the busiest teams in this summer's transfer window.

Grant McCann has wasted little time bolstering his squad as they prepare for the challenge of League One next season following promotion.

No fewer than seven new faces have come through the door at the Eco-Power Stadium with Tuesday seeing the latest two arrive: defender Sean Grehan signing on a permanent basis from Crystal Palace and Tottenham winger Damola Ajayi checking in on a season-long loan.

"I can see what the club are trying to build. I feel like they're heading in the right direction," said Ajayi after completing his move to South Yorkshire. "I know the fans will back me and let me show my best self. I honestly believe I can add to the team so it'll be good to show everyone what I can do."

Damola Ajayi

As for Grehan, a fresh start awaits him after time back in his native Ireland back on loan this year.

He said: "I think it's the right move for me. I just want to settle somewhere and play games. I want to be be in a place where I can play from the start of the year and get a full season under my belt."

Rovers' players have returned to Cantley Park to begin pre-season training and testing. The squad jets out to Spain on Sunday for a warm weather training camp before returning home the following Friday.

Meanwhile, Rovers will face Bradford City and Grimsby Town in next season's EFL Trophy group stage. The group will be completed by the addition of one Premier League under-21s side from the following eight: Everton, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest or Wolves. The draw takes place at 2.30pm on Thursday with the league fixtures being released earlier in the day at 12pm.