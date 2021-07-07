Listen to We Could Be Euros Episode 7 - will England go and England it up?

Is football really coming home? Or will the Danish bring home the bacon?

England take on Denmark on Wednesday night at Wembley in the semi-final of Euro 2020 with a final against Italy the reward for the victors.

There’s a mixture of nerves, excitement and football feever sweeping the nation ahead of the 8pm kick-off, but one way you can enjoy the build up is by listening to our newest episode of podcast We Could Be Euros.

We Could Be Euros is the Euro 2020 podcast from JPIMedia

This week, our JPIMedia football writers chat all Harry Kane, the faith in Gareth Southgate and whether England will, well, end up Englanding it up against Denmark!

Hosted again by James Copley, we have podcast regulars Joe Crann and Graham Falk, plus National World sports editor Ross Gregory.

Don’t miss them – catch up with the guys on the video playing at the top of this page or by clicking here.