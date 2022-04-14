Latest on contract renewals and head of football operations appointment at Doncaster Rovers

No fewer than 13 players are out of contract this summer, including captain Tom Anderson, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie.

Meanwhile, the closing date for applications for the newly-created position of head of football operations was on Monday.

Rovers said last week they expected the recruitment process to be concluded by this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Here’s what McSheffrey had to say on both matters, in conversation with BBC Radio Sheffield, ahead of the Good Friday game against Bolton Wanderers…

Latest on contract renewals

We’ll have ongoing discussions over the next couple of weeks.

The main focus at the minute is the games and trying to get wins.

That stuff will take care of itself over the next couple of weeks.

We’ll have discussions as a bit of a recruitment committee and going forward we’ll make some big decisions.

Have decisions been made on the out of contract players?

Everyone is still playing for their future.

We’ve had some good loan players that have done really well for the club. Whether they go back and have a good career, or whether they come back, it’s undecided. We’ve not had those conversations.

There are a lot of contracted players here next year that are here regardless.

And there’s some that are still playing for their future whether that’s here or whether they’re trying to play well to impress other clubs. Everyone has their own incentives.

Everyone is still being monitored daily in terms of how they train and how they play and when it comes to the big meetings between now and the end of the season we can really nail on the squad going forward for next year.

Latest on the appointment of head of football operations

There’s no major rush with it.

My focus is just trying to get the team performing well again and trying to get some wins. All my focus this week is on Bolton for Friday.

I’m sure come the end of the season and during pre-season we’ll have everything in place and everybody’s job title in place.

People will know their roles and responsibilities and we can hit the ground running on day one of pre-season.

Obviously there’ll be stuff done in the background before that but everyone in terms of the staffing structure can be in place and we can hit the ground running and look forward.