Eight potential candidates for head of football operations job at Doncaster Rovers

The closing date for applications is today.
The new incumbent will have to display an understanding of the fabric of the club and also possess a strong strategic background in order to meet the requirements for the role.
So could any of these potential candidates be in line for what looks like a huge job at the Eco-Power Stadium?
The post-holder will be accountable for every major facet of the football club, including player recruitment, the medical and conditioning departments, analysis and setting the culture and standards of Doncaster Rovers.
1. James Coppinger
Reports have claimed Rovers legend Coppinger is in line for the job. There is arguably no one else in football who understands the fabric of the club more than Coppinger. But is another internal appointment what Rovers need right now?
Photo: George Wood
2. Sean O'Driscoll
The most successful Rovers manager in recent history would be welcomed back with open arms by the majority of fans and, as a deep thinker, the role would appear to suit him down to the ground. However, his departure from the club in 2011 was a fairly acrimonious one and that would cast serious doubt on any potential return.
Photo: Paul Thomas
3. Steve Beaglehole
The former Rovers manager, currently a youth coach at Leicester City, has built a solid reputation in the game and worked alongside some top managers including Brendan Rodgers and Claudio Ranieri. He still lives in Doncaster and has a big soft spot for the club, where he managed the first team from 1991 to 1993 and also guided Rovers to the final of the FA Youth Cup in 1988.
Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Glynn Snodin
The former Rovers favourite understands the club and boasts a wealth of coaching experience with West Ham United, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Sunderland and Northern Ireland, among others.
Photo: Kevin McGuinness