This is exactly what Doncaster Rovers expect from their new head of football operations

The decision to create the role – which has been led by chief executive Gavin Baldwin – marks a significant change of direction and also shift in power behind the scenes at Rovers.

Rovers employed Mickey Walker as a director of football between 2006 and 2012 but the level of power and accountability of the new appointee will be on a completely different scale.

The recruitment process is expected to be concluded by next week – which may suggest that the club has someone in mind for the role.

It is hoped that the appointment will provide continuity and help arrest the club’s alarming slide from League One promotion contenders to near-certain relegation in a little more than a year.

Rovers have had four managers in the space of less than 12 months in Darren Moore, Andy Butler, Richie Wellens and Gary McSheffrey, whilst having to contend with the financial impact of the pandemic. Grant McCann was also at Rovers for just one season, meaning the club has been in an almost constant state of upheaval since 2019.

They have won 15 of their last 72 games in all competitions, losing 46 of them.

Here we take a look at the job description posted by Rovers on their official website on Monday…

Doncaster Rovers are seeking to appoint a head of football operations to oversee all aspects of the senior mens football operations including first team manager and coaches, recruitment, fitness, conditioning and physiotherapy and analysis.

The successful candidate will be responsible for leading the football identity of Doncaster Rovers and setting the culture and standards at which the coaching staff will operate from academy through to first team.

This is a new position that will report directly into the CEO of the group.

The Role

*Lead on football operations, developing a strategy that oversees all football matters

*Create a culture and identity of the football club that runs throughout all age groups and into the first team

*To be accountable and lead on talent identification and player recruitment departments

*To be accountable and lead on club fitness, conditioning and physiotherapy departments

*To be accountable and lead on football analysis and data gathering.

*To be accountable and lead on all managerial and coaching recommendations, including changes of personnel across all age groups.

*To drive an off-field culture of professionalism and success, whilst helping the club to maintain a positive reputation in the community.

Candidates will be required to evidence their ability to lead on all aspects of this role.