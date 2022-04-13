Early team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers' Good Friday clash with Bolton Wanderers

Boss Gary McSheffrey said he would make late calls on the unnamed duo.

The 39-year-old is keen for some continuity in selection and, following more encouraging performances against Wycombe Wanderers and Crewe Alexandra, has admitted he would like to name an unchanged team for the remainder of the campaign.

"There's a couple who have sat training out this week,” said McSheffrey.

Doncaster Rovers' players pay their respects to Richard Bailey. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

“We will assess them tomorrow [Thursday] and give them as long as it takes for them to be right.”

Right back Kyle Knoyle is fit and available to face Bolton after going off against Crewe with cramp.

Jordy Hiwula, Ben Jackson and Charlie Seaman, who were all absent from the squad last weekend, are injury-free and available – if selected.

McSheffrey said: "There are a couple of games in a few days so we will need the whole squad.

"Everyone will travel to Shrewsbury and they have got to be ready to be available.

"Whether they get chucked in or not is down to the players that are playing at the minute.

"For the last couple of games we’ve had good performance levels and players have kept their shirt.

"If we stick with those levels of performance, players are going to struggle to get minutes – and that’s what you want. You want consistency in the lads that are playing and then you’ve got to manage the others.