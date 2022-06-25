Joe Dodoo leaves Doncaster Rovers after contract cancelled by mutual consent

Rovers announced on Saturday afternoon that the 26-year-old forward’s contract has been cancelled by mutual consent.

Dodoo scored eight goals in 39 appearances last season after signing a two-year deal with Rovers last September.

He has been linked with Walsall and Notts County this summer but Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey recently told the Free Press he had not received any enquiries about the former Leicester City, Rangers and Wigan Athletic frontman.

“We thank him for his efforts and wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Rovers in a short statement.

There was a strong hint at the end of last season that McSheffrey and Dodoo were not on the same page when it came to the forward’s best position.

Rovers have signed midfielder Harrison Biggins, striker George Miller and attacking midfielder Luke Molyneux so far this summer – taking the number of players in the squad up to 24 prior to Dodoo’s departure – and McSheffrey admitted recently he may have to get players off the books before strengthening further.

"If we were to get everybody that we want then we may have to be creative with moving one or two,” said Rovers’ boss.

"We have done Harrison already and we’ve got the resources to do two or three more.

"If we were to do five or six, we’d definitely need to be creative about balancing the books.”