'In love', 'Lost for words' - Doncaster Rovers fans react after new third shirt is released
Described by the club as having a "vibrant pink and mint green abstract pattern" the third shirt is on sale now, priced £50 adults, £40 juniors/toddlers.
The bold design has certainly raised eyebrows. Here's what fans are saying online:
@MaxNettleship - Mega this, huge fan
Shawn Whithead - They have taken a swing and it different. Think if it was white instead of pink then might get more love. Do I think it’s the best kit this season…. No, will I end up buying it…. Probably!
@JT__90 - It could be that bad that’s it’s good, it’ll definitely be remembered
@sanashlo - On behalf of the female audience I thank you
@MC_Thunda - Lost for words on this one
Daniel Rodgers - It's a no from me lads. 3/10
@AdamGittingspt - Well....... It's different..... I guess.
Steve Keeley - I'm in love.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.