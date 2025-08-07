'In love', 'Lost for words' - Doncaster Rovers fans react after new third shirt is released

Rovers' new third kit for the 2025-26 season.

Doncaster Rovers have completed their full complement of kits for this season, with the release of the third strip.

Described by the club as having a "vibrant pink and mint green abstract pattern" the third shirt is on sale now, priced £50 adults, £40 juniors/toddlers.

The bold design has certainly raised eyebrows. Here's what fans are saying online:

@MaxNettleship - Mega this, huge fan

Shawn Whithead - They have taken a swing and it different. Think if it was white instead of pink then might get more love. Do I think it’s the best kit this season…. No, will I end up buying it…. Probably!

@JT__90 - It could be that bad that’s it’s good, it’ll definitely be remembered

@sanashlo - On behalf of the female audience I thank you

@MC_Thunda - Lost for words on this one

Daniel Rodgers - It's a no from me lads. 3/10

@AdamGittingspt - Well....... It's different..... I guess.

Steve Keeley - I'm in love.