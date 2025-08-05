'Pace to burn' - Mansfield Town lowdown as danger men identified ahead of Doncaster Rovers' visit

Doncaster Rovers make the short trip to Mansfield Town on Saturday. Ahead of the game we got the inside track from John Lomas, who covers the Stags for our sister title the Mansfield Chad.

Q: How have Mansfield done over the summer and was it a big rebuild or just tweaks?

JL: Nigel Clough has been pleased with his summer business. It was a big rebuild really as he has generally stuck with a settled squad of experienced players to get them up and then stay up for the first time in 30 years but knew he needed some fresh legs and younger players this year.

He has signed six new players and also added three Nottingham Forest under-21s on loan of which Joe Gardner is already out with an ankle injury. He gave eight debuts on Saturday – two off the bench – so no surprise it will take some time to gel.

Nigel Clough's Mansfield started with a narrow defeat at Burton last weekend. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

But they have looked decent in pre-season games, especially a 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough. Stags' best defender Deji Oshilaja – Player of the Year last year – was a surprise miss for Saturday with a groin injury which is a worry.

Also, they are waiting on star striker Lee Gregory who has been out since February and had an operation on his knee. If he can prove his fitness by the end of the window he will get a contract and that will help them massively as he oozes quality at this level.

Q: How did the new-look team fare at Burton, in terms of the performance?

JL: They started really well. Will Evans missed a sitter inside 30 seconds – that proved crucial. They were good for the first and last 15 minutes, but the hour in between was disappointingly flat, conceding twice and rarely threatening or putting much together. Clough made five changes in the second half and some of his old guard from last season lifted things and pulled one back and at the death they had three chances to take a point they had looked a long way from achieving.

It was not the best performance overall against a side expected to struggle. But Clough believes he saw enough positives at times to suggest that once up to speed they will be okay.

Q: What's the fans' view on Nigel Clough?

JL: The fans love him. He got them up for the first time in 21 years after two or three nearly seasons, including a play-off final, so results have largely been great under him.

They were in the League One play-off places by the middle of last season but tailed off with a horrendous run of results, largely brought on by – at one stage – having 11 key players out injured and not having enough in reserve to make up for them.

Q: Who are the dangermen for Rovers to watch out for on Saturday?

JL: Striker Rhys Oates has been out for a long time injured and is desperate to get back on the scoresheet. He has pace to burn and is quite stocky and awkward too.

Luke Bolton is also desperate to get going up front again after a miserable time at Wrexham being used as a defender. The classy Louis Reed usually pulls the strings from deep in midfield to get them playing

Q: Score prediction?

JL: It will be a big crowd and great atmosphere which should lift the home side after the Burton disappointment.

But the new-look side are still finding their feet, many will be making home debuts, and Rovers will be riding the crest of a wave after promotion and an opening day win. On balance I will go for a 1-1.