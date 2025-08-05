Leeds United midfielder becomes signing number nine at Doncaster Rovers

Charlie Crew has rejoined Doncaster Rovers.

The midfielder, aged 19, has signed on a season-long loan arrangement from Leeds United.

Crew starred on loan at Rovers in the second half of last season’s League Two title-winning campaign. He posted 13 appearances for Grant McCann’s side and grew in stature as his loan spell progressed. Indeed, during the final-day win over Notts County – a result that secured top spot – Crew was sublime with the Free Press describing his performance that day as: “A classy showing as his parting gift. Not everything he did was perfect - there were some loose moments when he gave away possession cheaply - but on the whole it was a Rolls Royce of a performance from someone who's only just getting started.”

He’s now back for a full season in what will be a fascinating watch. He becomes Rovers’ ninth summer signing and their third loanee. Crew could make his second debut this weekend when McCann’s men go to Mansfield Town.

"We’ve been chasing Charlie all summer - probably from the last game of the season at Notts County," McCann said. "We made it clear to Charlie and to Leeds that we’d love to have him back. He's highly thought of at Leeds. He’s been around their pre-season programme, played in some of the games and went away on the trip with them so we had to be patient to get him.

"I’m delighted that he’s chosen us because there was some big clubs in League One chasing him but Charlie and Leeds have decided this is the best place for him to play his football."