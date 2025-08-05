Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann reveals exciting link-up with Premier League champions Liverpool

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has spoken more about an exciting arrangement with Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Rovers chief recently revealed at a supporters' club AGM that he and assistant Cliff Byrne had been invited by the Reds to travel across and undertake some coaching with the club's cohort of talented youngsters.

When asked by the Free Press for more meat on the bone regarding the arrangement, McCann said: "We were out at a game last year and some of the coaches from Liverpool asked me and Cliff if we'd be interested in coming in.

"They asked us to come in and take a coaching session and just have a look really at some of some of their under-21 players and deliver what we're about at Doncaster Rovers.

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title in 2024-25. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"We still haven't done it but we're very open to things like that. I think it's important when you've got good relationships with these big Premier League clubs. And I think we have done over the last few years. We've managed to strike up good relations with a lot of Premier League sides which helps us if or when we need to get a young player in on loan.

"So we'll touch base with Liverpool and get it sorted because it's nice to get invited to something like that."

As McCann says, the arrangement continues Rovers good relations with some of English football's biggest clubs. Last season Sam Straughan-Brown and Kasper Williams underwent 'work experience' at Manchester United with two of the Red Devils' youngsters heading to Cantley Park in return for a week. This fresh deal, with Arne Slot's side, will also be a labour of love for McCann who counts Liverpool as one of his boyhood clubs.

"My dad's a big Liverpool fan," he added. "In Belfast when you're growing up, you're either Liverpool or Man United and then Rangers or Celtic. That's the way it was and my dad obviously picked Liverpool and Rangers."