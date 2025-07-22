How many season tickets Doncaster Rovers have sold as £1.7million figure is revealed

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 21:15 BST
The Eco-Power Stadium. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
The Eco-Power Stadium. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Doncaster Rovers have experienced bumper season ticket sales in the run-up to the club’s League One return.

The club have confirmed that as of today (July 22) they have sold 5,100 season tickets for the 2025-26 campaign. Shaun Lockwood, the club's chief operating officer, revealed the figure at Tuesday night's Rovers Supporters' Club AGM. It was confirmed that the club's sales were 1,400 higher than this time last year.

Additionally, with another week-and-a-half until the curtain-raiser at home to Exeter City the expectation by the club is that the final figure will be closing in on the 6,000 mark. Last season Rovers' average attendance was 8,057.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed on Tuesday night just how much money has been spent on upgrades and improvements to the club's training ground at Cantley Park and also the Eco-Power Stadium.

Extensive work has been undertaken to overhaul the troubled tannoy system at the ground as well as a new WiFi network that aims to increase connectivity for supporters on a matchday. That is in addition to the well-publicised works to add a new gym building to Cantley. Chief executive Gavin Baldwin said: "In total it's £1.7million that will have been spent this summer on improvements. That includes the tannoy, new Wifi, the training ground work.

"Club Doncaster's profits contribute to that figure but primarily it's Terry (Bramall, owner) who funds it so for that we thank him."

