Grant McCann wins monthly award as Doncaster Rovers end five-year wait for recognition
The Doncaster Rovers boss has won the prize after a stellar end to the season, as his side went unbeaten to clinch a play-off spot.
They posted a superb haul of 19 points out of a possible 21. The sequence of results included them equalling a club record of ten straight victories, before last weekend's 2-2 draw at Gillingham on the final day of the season.
Other bosses nominated for the award were Stockport's Dave Challinor, Phil Parkinson of Wrexham and Graham Alexander who almost sneaked his Bradford side into the play-offs.
But McCann won the vote of the judges. Incredibly, it is the first time a Rovers manager has won the monthly gong since way back in September 2018.
And ironically that was also when McCann was at the helm, with the club flying in League One at the time. Rovers won four and drew one of their five games that month to consolidate a fine start that season. Ultimately they would fall short in the play-offs, losing to eventual winners Charlton on penalties in the semi-finals.
McCann and Rovers will be hoping for a change of fortune this time around, with Crewe Alexandra the first hurdle to overcome.
