Grant McCann pencils in contract showdown talks with Doncaster Rovers players
A clutch of players, including the likes of Richard Wood, Tom Anderson and Billy Sharp, are inside the final portion of their deals. Rovers bring the curtain down on a successful campaign this Saturday, when they head to Notts County.
A win will secure the League Two title, as will simply matching whatever Port Vale do in their fixture with Gillingham. When asked by the Free Press if securing promotion last weekend had allowed him to box off the issue of contract talks, he confirmed he is waiting until the season ends before tackling the subject.
"That'll be cleared up next week and the players will know where they're going," McCann said. "I've made a real conscious effort of not doing it before the season was done."I spoke to some of the boys about that because I had some querying 'what's happening next year?'
"I've tried to keep everyone's focus on the target that we set and that target was the league title. And the players have been brilliant, because they've kept their focus every single day.
"The early part of next week I'll sit down with the loan players and those out of contract and the younger players. All these conversations will (be happening) next week and I'll keep them clued up in terms of what we want to do.
"So as I say that'll happen the early part of next week."
