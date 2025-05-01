'Maybe one day' - Rob Street answers question regarding Doncaster Rovers return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Street has refused to rule out a return to Doncaster Rovers one day but admits he's "really excited" to return to parent club Lincoln City.

The forward arrived at Rovers four months ago today - New Year's Day - and has been a revelation as he scored ten goals that contributed to the side's promotion. That was sealed with a win over Bradford City last weekend and this Saturday Grant McCann's side can finish the job in style by landing the league title.

The trip to Notts County is set to be Street's swansong in a Rovers shirt - at least for now. When asked about a possible return by Radio Sheffield, he replied: "I don't know. It's not up to me. Obviously I've got a long-term contract at Lincoln and I'm really excited about going back there and playing.

"It's a brilliant club, as well as Doncaster. But who knows? Maybe one day. We'll have to see. But for now I'm focused on playing back at Lincoln and hopefully doing well back there."

Rob Street has hit double figures in his loan spell in the second half of the season - with one more game to go.

"I've absolutely loved my time here, it's a brilliant club and I've loved every minute. I'd love to come back and play one day - I just don't know when that might be. Hopefully we can have a good game on Saturday."

Street is on a long-term contract with the Imps, who will face Rovers in the third tier next season.

When asked by the Free Press about his short but successful time in South Yorkshire he added: “It does go quick because of the sheer amount of games we have at this level: it’s relentless.

"But then also it does feel I’ve been here for a while. I’ve got a really good connection with the staff and players and, as I say, I’ve really enjoyed it.

When I came here the main target was to come here, help the team and win the league. We’ve caught teams up and it’s up to us now to carry it on this Saturday.”