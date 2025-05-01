Four out, one doubt - Team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers' season finale at Notts County

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers will bring the curtain down on their successful 2024-25 campaign at Notts County on Saturday, hoping to clinch a league title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A win guarantees the title as does simply matching what Port Vale do in their game against Gillingham. Similarly, if the Valiants lose then Rovers are guaranteed top spot whatever happens in Nottingham.

But Rovers will have to do it without a clutch of players. Captain Richard Wood (ankle) is set to miss out along with fellow defenders Joseph Olowu (thigh) and Jack Senior (hamstring). West Ham loanee Patrick Kelly has also played his last game for the club after suffering a hamstring injury and there is an ongoing doubt over Joe Ironside (double hernia).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll wait and see on Joe," McCann told the media of Ironside, who hasn't started a game since mid-February. “There’s a few out but everyone else from the game last week is fine.”

Regarding Kelly, McCann said: "After the Colchester game he just went out to do some running out on the pitch and felt something, a little twinge. It's nothing bad but it keeps him out. If the season had gone on then he'd have been back the next week or one after. It's disappointing PK's not been able to finish the season."

McCann admits the players and staff spent the weekend lapping up promotion but that it was firmly back to business on Monday as they prepare to close the season out in style at Meadow Lane.

"The focus this week has been the title," he added. "It's something we set out to achieve right from the beginning of the season. It's one game and can we go and win the league? Hopefully we'll prepare right and be ready Saturday."