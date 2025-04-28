'We'll be pushing' - Grant McCann's vow to Doncaster Rovers fans after promotion to League One

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the focus for Doncaster Rovers' players, fans and staff right now is, quite rightly, on celebrating promotion.

But it won't be long before attentions ultimately turn towards League One after Rovers booked their spot in the third tier for 2025-26. Manager Grant McCann was asked in the aftermath of the promotion-clinching win over Bradford for his thoughts on what next season could bring and as is his style, he was fiercely honest and ambitious.

"When we do get into League One, I think anyone who knows me by now will know we'll not be settling for 14th or 15th position," McCann said staunchly.

"We will be strong, competitive. I feel we've got the nucleus of a really good group here already. Maybe last year it may have been too soon for us to come into League One, when I look back.

"Maybe that was the way the Lord's looked at us and thought 'we'll leave it until next year for them' because a lot of these players are well-drilled now in terms of how we want to work. And we'll add to that and we'll make it better.

"We'll be pushing next year and, as I say, hopefully we'll be competitive."

Rovers head to Notts County on Saturday for their final game of the season hoping to win the League Two title. And they'll be backed by a following of just shy of 2,000 fans with tickets quickly being snapped up by the Rovers faithful.

A win will secure top billing, as will simply matching Port Vale's result in their game at home to Gillingham.