Grant McCann on how Doncaster Rovers pair are being carefully managed for the promotion run-in
Centre-half duo Richard Wood and Jay McGrath have both recently returned from injury. Skipper Wood was on the sidelines for roughly six months with an ankle-related problem whilst McGrath has only just made his own comeback after a month out owing to a groin complaint.
The last two matches have seen Wood start both games only for McGrath to replace him. He came on just before the hour mark in the win at Cheltenham before being summoned at half-time in Saturday's draw with AFC Wimbledon.
"Jay and Woody aren't 100 per cent," McCann admitted to the Free Press. "So we have to be really diligent in terms of how we use them for the last four or five games now.
"Obviously, Joseph Olowu's not available for us (out injured for the season) and so Tom Anderson is the only fully fit centre-half I would say. So we have to be mindful of that.
"The more training and games Jay gets, the better he'll get. And Woody is still nursing the ankle which is giving him a bit of bother so we just need to keep everyone available between now and the end of the season.
"Game-time helped Jay today. And to be honest I don't think Woody could have carried on second half anyway, which gave Jay 45 minutes. As I say, we just need to manage those two."
Rovers head to Salford City on Tuesday night in what is their vital game in hand. If they win, they'll rise to second in the table with just four matchdays left to play.
