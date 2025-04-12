Doncaster Rovers man on social media pitfalls as he discusses his new contract

George Broadbent. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

George Broadbent says he was delighted to get a new contract sorted so he can concentrate on the promotion run-in.

The Doncaster Rovers midfielder recently committed to a further year, along with full-back Jack Senior. He says that has allowed him to fully focus on helping Rovers get over the line as they plot automatic promotion out of League Two.

"It's something the gaffer spoke to me about and it can sometimes be a bit worrying for players, not knowing where you're going to be at (next season) so getting it sorted quick was good for me," Broadbent told the Free Press.

"It's good to commit my future to the club because it's one less thing to worry about and I can just concentrate on the football. Obviously me and Jack did it at the same time and then Stez (Jamie Sterry) followed after so I imagine for the management team it's good that they're getting sorted and getting what they need."

A crucial match in their bid for a top-three spot takes place this lunchtime when Rovers host AFC Wimbledon. Victory would be the perfect fillip for Grant McCann's side with their game in hand at Salford City to come next Tuesday. Regardless of how the next few days play out, Broadbent and his colleagues know they are likely to be showered with virtual praise or criticism in the form of social media.

Not that the 24-year-old takes too much notice of the online world: "Social media is good for some stuff, but not so much for others," he says. "I'm not a massive user of it. I don't have Twitter. I've got Instagram but that's just for family and friends.

"Some lads look at it, but some don't. We all said at the start of the season that the only opinion that matters really is what the management think. That outside noise is not really affecting us. We deal with things in-house. All I'd say is everyone entitled to their opinion."