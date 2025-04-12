Picture Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet League 2; Season 24/25 Doncaster Rovers v Wimbledon. 12/04/2025; 12:30; Eco-Power Stadium. Jamie Sterry.Picture Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet League 2; Season 24/25 Doncaster Rovers v Wimbledon. 12/04/2025; 12:30; Eco-Power Stadium. Jamie Sterry.
'Moment of madness', 'so-so showing' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Wimbledon draw

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 12th Apr 2025, 14:31 BST
Doncaster Rovers had to make do with a point in a drama-laden 1-1 draw at home to promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon.

The visitors raced into an early lead when Alistair Smith prodded home from a few yards out after a simple ball into the box by Matty Stevens wasn't dealt with. Wimbledon were then reduced to ten men before the half-hour mark when their captain Jake Reeves was shown a straight red for a high tackle on Harry Clifton.

Rovers rallied but failed to properly test Owen Goodman in the visitors' goal before the first half was out. The frustration was growing as the game wore on and Grant McCann made all five subs before the 70-minute mark - but one of them, Billy Sharp, was shown a red card without even touching the ball following an incident with a Wimbledon player in the build-up to a corner.

Thankfully, Jamie Sterry spared his blushes with a deflected strike that made it 1-1. Both sides, now a man light, went for it late on but neither could prevent spoils being shared.

Here's our player ratings:

One of a few who didn't cover themselves in glory for the visitors' opener. Barely had a thing to do thereafter, as Wimbledon hardly ventured near his goal.

One of a few who didn't cover themselves in glory for the visitors' opener. Barely had a thing to do thereafter, as Wimbledon hardly ventured near his goal. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Not as buccaneering a performance as recent weeks but produced a classy strike that drew Rovers level just when hope was beginning to fade.

Not as buccaneering a performance as recent weeks but produced a classy strike that drew Rovers level just when hope was beginning to fade. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Given a rough ride by Bugiel, who gave as good as he got in a good match-up. Unsurprising when Jay McGrath come on in his stead at the start of the second half.

Given a rough ride by Bugiel, who gave as good as he got in a good match-up. Unsurprising when Jay McGrath come on in his stead at the start of the second half. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

So-so showing before being subbed off in a reshuffle.

So-so showing before being subbed off in a reshuffle. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

